Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth about $428,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $72,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $7,790,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE J opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

