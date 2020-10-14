Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 304,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $348.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $349.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

