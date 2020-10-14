Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,325 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.