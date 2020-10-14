Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

