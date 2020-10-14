Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.