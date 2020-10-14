Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.