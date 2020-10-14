Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

