Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

