Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

