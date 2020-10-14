Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The company has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.40 and its 200 day moving average is $296.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

