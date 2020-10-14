Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,965.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.42.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $518.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 665.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $529.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total transaction of $1,502,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,408 shares of company stock valued at $89,789,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

