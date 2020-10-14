Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,703 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

