Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

