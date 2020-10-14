Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,240 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.