Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,466.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

