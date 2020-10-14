Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $192.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

