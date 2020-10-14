Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,112,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $233.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.