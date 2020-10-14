Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 581,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.