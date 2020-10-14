Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $41,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.