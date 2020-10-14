Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

