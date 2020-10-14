Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.