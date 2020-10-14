Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.