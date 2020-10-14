Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,859 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $213.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

