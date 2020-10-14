Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.