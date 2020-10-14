Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.