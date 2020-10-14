Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

