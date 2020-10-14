Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

