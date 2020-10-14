Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

