Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.49

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 1970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

