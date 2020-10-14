Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.