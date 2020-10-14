SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.69

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.69 and last traded at $134.36, with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

