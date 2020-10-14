Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

