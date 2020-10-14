Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $59.62 on Monday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

