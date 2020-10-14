Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $97.50

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $102.00. Smartspace Software shares last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 51,844 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Smartspace Software PLC will post -5.662921 EPS for the current year.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

