Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $97.50

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $102.00. Smartspace Software shares last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 51,844 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Smartspace Software PLC will post -5.662921 EPS for the current year.

Smartspace Software Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.