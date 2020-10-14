Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

