Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

