Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

