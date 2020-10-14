Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

