Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.82 ($44.49).

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) stock opened at €37.76 ($44.42) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 12 month high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

