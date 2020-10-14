Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.