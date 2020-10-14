Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Sony by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Sony by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sony by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

