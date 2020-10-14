Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.67. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1,096,558 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

