SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $77.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.