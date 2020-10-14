SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.