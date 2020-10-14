Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.