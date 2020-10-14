Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.90

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,689 ($35.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,525.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,545.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

