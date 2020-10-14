Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a growth of 3,168.5% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Spi Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

