SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. SSR Mining reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

