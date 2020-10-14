Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of STM stock opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.91.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

