Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Up to $37.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $38.98. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 520,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83 ($1.08).

The stock has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.59.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

