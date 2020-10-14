Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Up to $37.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $38.98. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 520,276 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83 ($1.08).
The stock has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.59.
Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.
